Guidance
Submitting an application for review by the ACBS
How to apply to have nutritional or dermatological products reviewed by the Advisory Committee on Borderline Substances (ACBS).
Documents
Details
This guidance includes:
- where to send your application
- differences between type 1, type 2 and type 3 applications
- dates of ACBS meetings and submission closing dates
A new request to the ACBS should be submitted using the application forms.
Published 1 January 2012
Last updated 26 November 2019 + show all updates
