Honouring the gift of donation: utilising organs for transplant

Details recommendations to improve organ utilisation across the UK.

Department of Health and Social Care
21 February 2023

Honouring the gift of donation: utilising organs for transplant - summary report of the Organ Utilisation Group

Supporting evidence

Honouring the gift of donation: utilising organs for transplant - full report of the Organ Utilisation Group (web accessible)

This document sets out recommendations for improving organ utilisation across the UK.

The Organ Utilisation Group, chaired by Professor Sir Stephen Powis, was established in 2021 by the then-Secretary of State to review the existing organ transplant infrastructure and make recommendations on how to maximise the potential for organ transplantation from living and deceased donors.

This report sets out a vision to:

  • make the best use of available resources
  • drive improvements in transplantation infrastructure
  • support innovation

This report has been produced following feedback from a wide range of stakeholders, including representatives from the devolved administrations (Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland), patient focus groups, and experts in the field of organ donation, retrieval and transplantation.

The recommendations of this report are welcomed by the government. NHS England is responsible for commissioning transplant services in England. Actions taken forward by England will benefit patients across the UK.

