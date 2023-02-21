Honouring the gift of donation: utilising organs for transplant

This document sets out recommendations for improving organ utilisation across the UK .

The Organ Utilisation Group, chaired by Professor Sir Stephen Powis, was established in 2021 by the then-Secretary of State to review the existing organ transplant infrastructure and make recommendations on how to maximise the potential for organ transplantation from living and deceased donors.

This report sets out a vision to:

make the best use of available resources

drive improvements in transplantation infrastructure

support innovation

This report has been produced following feedback from a wide range of stakeholders, including representatives from the devolved administrations (Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland), patient focus groups, and experts in the field of organ donation, retrieval and transplantation.