HMRC letter on Welsh taxpayers

Jim Harra, HMRC’s Second Permanent Secretary, writes to the Welsh Finance Committee on Welsh taxpayers.

Published 15 May 2019
Last updated 31 May 2019 — see all updates
HM Revenue & Customs

Letter from Jim Harra, HMRC Second Permanent Secretary, to the Welsh Finance Committee on Welsh taxpayers

PDF, 134KB, 2 pages

This letter was written to Welsh Finance Committee chair Llyr Gruffydd to explain the process HM Revenue and Customs uses to determine who should pay Welsh rates of Income Tax, and clarify why some Welsh taxpayers did not have the correct tax code applied by their employer.

