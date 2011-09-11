Guidance
MOD byelaws: Highland
This page brings together all available byelaws within Highland. Please select a link to view the byelaws.
Reviewed
Since 2004 the MOD has reviewed existing byelaws, in the process revoking previous byelaws. Please select a link to view the byelaws.
To be reviewed
The following sites are on the current programme to be reviewed. Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below or byelaws do not currently exist and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place. It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.
- Cape Wrath Bombardment Range Sutherlandshire byelaws 1933
- Fort George Ranges Inverness-shire byelaws 1940
- Tain (in the County of Ross) Gunnery and Bombing Range byelaws 1940
Lapsed
Over the years the MOD has sold or transferred the freehold or relinquished the leasehold at a significant number of sites that were once the subject of byelaws. This list may also be helpful in showing for environmental and historical research those areas of the country once occupied by MOD. Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place. It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.
- Cromarty Rifle Range byelaws 1914 ^
- Invergordon (Inchindown) Rifle Range byelaws 1914 ^
- Inverness (Dalcross) Aerodromes byelaws 1965 ^
- Latheronwheel Machine Gun Range (Near Lybster), in the County of Caithness byelaws 1928
- Nairn Range Nairnshire byelaws 1941
- Nigg Rifle Range byelaws 1915 ^
- Sumburgh Aerodrome byelaws 1964 ^
Revoked
Over the years the MOD has reviewed existing byelaws, in the process revoking previous byelaws. The MOD has also revoked byelaws on land that is in the process of being disposed of. This list may be helpful in showing for environmental and historical research those areas of the country once occupied by MOD. Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place. It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.
- The British Underwater Test and Evaluation Centre byelaws 1984
- The British Underwater Test and Evaluation Centre byelaws 1975
- Fort George Rifle and Machine Gun Ranges Inverness-shire byelaws 1931
-
Tain (in the County of Ross) Air Gunnery and Bombing Range byelaws 1938
^ No copy of the Byelaw document is currently available
