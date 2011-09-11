Guidance

MOD byelaws: Highland

This page brings together all available byelaws within Highland. Please select a link to view the byelaws.

Defence Infrastructure Organisation and Ministry of Defence

The British Underwater Test and Evaluation Centre Byelaws 2016: reviewed

PDF, 10.1MB, 16 pages

The British Underwater Test and Evaluation Centre Byelaws 1984: revoked

PDF, 2.14MB, 14 pages

The British Underwater Test and Evaluation Centre Byelaws 1975: revoked

PDF, 4.51MB, 9 pages

Cape Wrath Bombardment Range Sutherlandshire Byelaws 1933: to be reviewed

PDF, 2.62MB, 10 pages

Fort George Ranges Inverness-shire Byelaws 1940: to be reviewed

PDF, 1.58MB, 12 pages

Fort George Rifle and Machine Gun Ranges Inverness-shire Byelaws 1931: revoked

PDF, 4.31MB, 8 pages

Latheronwheel Machine Gun Range (Near Lybster), in the County of Caithness Byelaws 1928: lapsed

PDF, 945KB, 7 pages

Nairn Range Nairnshire Byelaws 1941: lapsed

PDF, 1.18MB, 8 pages

Tain (in the County of Ross) Gunnery and Bombing Range Byelaws 1940: to be reviewed

PDF, 1.65MB, 11 pages

Tain (in the County of Ross) Air Gunnery and Bombing Range Byelaws 1938: revoked

PDF, 2.03MB, 10 pages

Reviewed

Since 2004 the MOD has reviewed existing byelaws, in the process revoking previous byelaws. Please select a link to view the byelaws.

To be reviewed

The following sites are on the current programme to be reviewed. Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below or byelaws do not currently exist and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place. It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.

Lapsed

Over the years the MOD has sold or transferred the freehold or relinquished the leasehold at a significant number of sites that were once the subject of byelaws. This list may also be helpful in showing for environmental and historical research those areas of the country once occupied by MOD. Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place. It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.

Revoked

Over the years the MOD has reviewed existing byelaws, in the process revoking previous byelaws. The MOD has also revoked byelaws on land that is in the process of being disposed of. This list may be helpful in showing for environmental and historical research those areas of the country once occupied by MOD. Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place. It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.

