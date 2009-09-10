Guidance

MOD byelaws: Hertfordshire

This page brings together all available byelaws within Hertfordshire. Please select a link to view the byelaws.

Bishop's Stortford Rifle Range in the counties of Hertford and Essex Byelaws 1915: lapsed

Northwood Headquarters Byelaws 2011: reviewed

Reviewed

Since 2004 the MOD has reviewed existing byelaws, in the process revoking previous byelaws. Please select a link to view the byelaws:

Lapsed

Over the years the MOD has sold or transferred the freehold or relinquished the leasehold at a significant number of sites that were once the subject of byelaws. This list may also be helpful in showing for environmental and historical research those areas of the country once occupied by MOD.

Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place. It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.

