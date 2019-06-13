Transparency data
Heathrow expansion meeting minutes
Minutes from ACPB, HEB and CGSG meetings held between June 2017 and September 2018.
Documents
Details
The Airport Capacity Programme Board (ACPB) and its successor the Heathrow Expansion Board (HEB) provide:
- strategic direction
- scrutiny and constructive challenge
- oversight of risks and benefits
for the former Airport Capacity Programme, which has become the Heathrow Expansion Programme.
The Cross Government Steering Group (CGSG) sought input and coordination across government departments to support the accurate and successful production of the draft and final Airports National Policy Statement and supporting Appraisal of Sustainability.
The minutes and terms of reference are redacted under the Environmental Information Regulations 2004 . For example, in relation to personal data, legal privilege and commercially sensitive information.