Heathrow expansion meeting minutes

The Airport Capacity Programme Board ( ACPB ) and its successor the Heathrow Expansion Board ( HEB ) provide:

strategic direction

scrutiny and constructive challenge

oversight of risks and benefits

for the former Airport Capacity Programme, which has become the Heathrow Expansion Programme.

The Cross Government Steering Group ( CGSG ) sought input and coordination across government departments to support the accurate and successful production of the draft and final Airports National Policy Statement and supporting Appraisal of Sustainability.

The minutes and terms of reference are redacted under the Environmental Information Regulations 2004 . For example, in relation to personal data, legal privilege and commercially sensitive information.