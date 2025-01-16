Policy paper

Hearing aids in the UK

Policy statement setting out case studies for the sale of hearing aids in the UK.

Department of Health and Social Care
16 January 2025

This policy statement sets out case studies relating to the sale of hearing aids in the UK under existing regulations considering the Health Professions Order 2001. While only a court can make a binding determination, the Department of Health and Social Care considers that the published scenarios do not constitute an offence under the Health Professions Order 2001.

This statement should be read in conjunction with the:

Published 16 January 2025

