Healthcare UK annual review 2019 to 2020

Healthcare UK's activities and performance for the year ending 31 March 2020

Published 2 October 2020
From:
Healthcare UK, Department of Health and Social Care, NHS England, Department for International Trade, and NHS Improvement

Details

Healthcare UK’s annual review provides an overview of:

  • its main achievements, mission, networks and objectives
  • the Healthcare UK Advisory Board
  • the importance of the NHS to Healthcare UK
  • the UK’s strengths in healthcare

Healthcare UK is a joint initiative of the Department for International Trade (DIT), the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC), NHS England and NHS Improvement.

