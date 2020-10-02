Healthcare UK annual review 2019 to 2020
Healthcare UK's activities and performance for the year ending 31 March 2020
Documents
Details
Healthcare UK’s annual review provides an overview of:
- its main achievements, mission, networks and objectives
- the Healthcare UK Advisory Board
- the importance of the NHS to Healthcare UK
- the UK’s strengths in healthcare
Healthcare UK is a joint initiative of the Department for International Trade (DIT), the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC), NHS England and NHS Improvement.
Published 2 October 2020