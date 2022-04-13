Corporate report

Healthcare (EEA and Switzerland Arrangements) Act 2019 annual report

Annual report on payments made under the Healthcare (European Economic Area and Switzerland Arrangements) Act 2019 from December 2020 to March 2021.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
13 April 2022

Documents

Annual report on payments made under the Healthcare (EEA and Switzerland Arrangements) Act 2019

HTML

Annual report on payments made under The Healthcare (EEA and Switzerland Arrangements) Act 2019

PDF, 290 KB, 13 pages

Details

The Healthcare European Economic Area and Switzerland Arrangements Act 2019 provides a legal framework to implement comprehensive reciprocal healthcare agreements with countries in the EEA and Switzerland, following the UK’s departure from the EU.

This report covers the period from when the UK left the EU on 31 December 2020 to the end of the financial year on 31 March 2021.

Published 13 April 2022