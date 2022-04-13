Healthcare (EEA and Switzerland Arrangements) Act 2019 annual report
Annual report on payments made under the Healthcare (European Economic Area and Switzerland Arrangements) Act 2019 from December 2020 to March 2021.
The Healthcare European Economic Area and Switzerland Arrangements Act 2019 provides a legal framework to implement comprehensive reciprocal healthcare agreements with countries in the EEA and Switzerland, following the UK’s departure from the EU.
This report covers the period from when the UK left the EU on 31 December 2020 to the end of the financial year on 31 March 2021.