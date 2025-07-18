Healthcare education and training tariff: 2025 to 2026
Information about what the tariffs cover, how to use the tariffs and in what circumstances the national tariffs may be varied.
Applies to England
Details
This publication sets out the national tariff rates for healthcare education and training clinical placements in England for the financial year 2025 to 2026. These national tariff rates are inclusive of the medical and Agenda for Change pay deals and are applicable to all placement activity undertaken from 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2026.
This document outlines:
- which activities are covered by the national tariffs
- how the national tariffs will be implemented
- in what circumstances the national tariffs may be varied and how to do this
The tariffs cover placements in clinical settings for the following student groups:
- clinical students
- undergraduate dental students
- undergraduate medical (primary care and secondary care) students
- postgraduate medical trainees
- dental core and specialty trainees
Any further information that arises during the year will be published on NHS England’s website.