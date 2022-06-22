Health Education England mandate: 2022 to 2023
Sets out the government's strategic objectives for Health Education England to provide healthcare workforce planning, education and training.
The government’s mandate to Health Education England (HEE) is a requirement of the Care Act 2014. The mandate sets out the strategic objectives of the government in the following areas for which HEE has responsibility:
- workforce planning
- education
- training
The government announced on 22 November 2021 an intention for Health Education England (HEE), NHS Digital (NHSD) and NHS England (NHSE) to come together to form a new organisation. This mandate therefore covers 1 year only and also reflects that during 2022 and 2023 HEE will be in transition to the new organisation.