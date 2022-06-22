Policy paper

Health Education England mandate: 2022 to 2023

Sets out the government's strategic objectives for Health Education England to provide healthcare workforce planning, education and training.

Department of Health and Social Care
22 June 2022

The Department of Health and Social Care mandate to Health Education England: April 2022 to March 2023

The government’s mandate to Health Education England (HEE) is a requirement of the Care Act 2014. The mandate sets out the strategic objectives of the government in the following areas for which HEE has responsibility:

  • workforce planning
  • education
  • training

The government announced on 22 November 2021 an intention for Health Education England (HEE), NHS Digital (NHSD) and NHS England (NHSE) to come together to form a new organisation. This mandate therefore covers 1 year only and also reflects that during 2022 and 2023 HEE will be in transition to the new organisation.

