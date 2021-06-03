Health Education England mandate: 2021 to 2022

The government’s mandate to Health Education England ( HEE ) is a requirement of the Care Act 2014. The mandate sets out the strategic objectives of the government in the following areas, for which HEE has responsibility:

workforce planning

education

training

There are 14 objectives for HEE in 2021 to 2022, grouped under 6 key themes:

COVID-19 response and recovery

government healthcare workforce priorities

NHS Long Term Plan delivery

long-term workforce planning and reform to transform services

collaboration with social care

supply of information

This is an initial mandate for 2021 to 2022. Over the next few months, the main focus will be on the first objective (supporting the government to manage COVID-19).