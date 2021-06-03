Health Education England mandate: 2021 to 2022
Sets out the government's strategic objectives for Health Education England (HEE) to provide healthcare workforce planning, education and training.
Documents
Details
The government’s mandate to Health Education England (HEE) is a requirement of the Care Act 2014. The mandate sets out the strategic objectives of the government in the following areas, for which HEE has responsibility:
- workforce planning
- education
- training
There are 14 objectives for HEE in 2021 to 2022, grouped under 6 key themes:
- COVID-19 response and recovery
- government healthcare workforce priorities
- NHS Long Term Plan delivery
- long-term workforce planning and reform to transform services
- collaboration with social care
- supply of information
This is an initial mandate for 2021 to 2022. Over the next few months, the main focus will be on the first objective (supporting the government to manage COVID-19).