Policy paper

Health Education England mandate: 2021 to 2022

Sets out the government's strategic objectives for Health Education England (HEE) to provide healthcare workforce planning, education and training.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
3 June 2021
Applies to:
England

Documents

The Department of Health and Social Care mandate to Health Education England: April 2021 to March 2022

HTML

Details

The government’s mandate to Health Education England (HEE) is a requirement of the Care Act 2014. The mandate sets out the strategic objectives of the government in the following areas, for which HEE has responsibility:

  • workforce planning
  • education
  • training

There are 14 objectives for HEE in 2021 to 2022, grouped under 6 key themes:

  • COVID-19 response and recovery
  • government healthcare workforce priorities
  • NHS Long Term Plan delivery
  • long-term workforce planning and reform to transform services
  • collaboration with social care
  • supply of information

This is an initial mandate for 2021 to 2022. Over the next few months, the main focus will be on the first objective (supporting the government to manage COVID-19).

Published 3 June 2021

Brexit

Check what you need to do