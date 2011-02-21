Guidance
SaBTO microbiological safety guidelines 2017
Information on the safety of transplanting human organs, tissues and cells from the advisory committee on the Safety of Blood, Tissues and Organs (SaBTO).
SaBTO last published guidance on the microbiological safety of human organs, tissues and cells used in transplantation in 2011. This guidance helped provide information about the use of donor organs, tissues and cells, safe from infection.
The 2017 guidance is updated to ensure the use of human organs, tissues and cells in the UK continues to meet legislation and is consistent with current knowledge. It was written by a working group after extensive consultation, and approved by the committee.
A summary outlining the major changes to the guidance is also published on this page.
26 March 2020
Addition of a new annex to cover SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).
Added updated guidelines for 2017 and summary of major changes.
First published.