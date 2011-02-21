SaBTO microbiological safety guidelines 2017

SaBTO last published guidance on the microbiological safety of human organs, tissues and cells used in transplantation in 2011. This guidance helped provide information about the use of donor organs, tissues and cells, safe from infection.

The 2017 guidance is updated to ensure the use of human organs, tissues and cells in the UK continues to meet legislation and is consistent with current knowledge. It was written by a working group after extensive consultation, and approved by the committee.

A summary outlining the major changes to the guidance is also published on this page.