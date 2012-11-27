Minimise transmission risk of CJD and vCJD in healthcare settings
Prevention of CJD and vCJD by the Advisory Committee on Dangerous Pathogens' Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathy (ACDP TSE) subgroup.
This guidance produced by the ACDP TSE risk management subgroup aims to help minimise the risk of transmission of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) and variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (vCJD) in healthcare and other work settings.
Last updated 18 November 2021 + show all updates
Updated part 3: 'Laboratory containment and control measures'.
Added explanatory diagrams to Annex J.
Added updated document: Annex F: Endoscopy.
Uploaded updated versions of Annex A1, Annex F and the Acknowledgements.
Sections on Infection control and annexes C and F have been updated to reflect the latest scientific research.
Updated version of Annex J on Presurgical Assessment
First published.