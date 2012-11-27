Guidance

Minimise transmission risk of CJD and vCJD in healthcare settings

Prevention of CJD and vCJD by the Advisory Committee on Dangerous Pathogens' Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathy (ACDP TSE) subgroup.

Introduction

PDF, 105KB, 10 pages

Health and safety management of transmissible spongiform encephalopathy

PDF, 34.5KB, 12 pages

Laboratory containment and control measures (updated)

PDF, 251KB, 23 pages

Infection control of CJD, vCJD and other human prion diseases in healthcare and community settings

PDF, 448KB, 23 pages

Annex A1: distribution of transmissible spongiform encephalopathy infectivity in human tissues and body fluids

PDF, 227KB, 5 pages

Annex A2: distribution of infectivity in animal tissue and body fluids

PDF, 73.1KB, 7 pages

Annex B: diagnostic criteria

PDF, 45.7KB, 4 pages

Annex C: general principles of decontamination and waste disposal

PDF, 352KB, 12 pages

Annex D: transport of transmissible spongiform encephalopathy-infected material

PDF, 122KB, 16 pages

Annex E: quarantining of surgical instruments

PDF, 89.1KB, 3 pages

Annex F: endoscopy

PDF, 636KB, 24 pages

Annex H: after death

PDF, 99.2KB, 6 pages

Annex I: outline protocol for management of instruments and tissues from brain biopsy procedures on patients with progressive neurological disorders

PDF, 47KB, 5 pages

Annex J: assessment to be carried out before surgery and or endoscopy to identify patients with, or at risk of, CJD or vCJD

PDF, 202KB, 14 pages

Annex K: guidelines for pathologists and pathology laboratories for the handling of tissues from patients with, or at risk of, CJD or vCJD

PDF, 86.7KB, 12 pages

Annex L: managing CJD/vCJD risk in ophthalmology

PDF, 212KB, 30 pages

Annex M: managing vCJD risk in general surgery and liver transplantation

PDF, 113KB, 9 pages

CJD guidance for ophthalmologists

PDF, 179KB, 3 pages

Information sheet for funeral directors, relatives and others following a CJD death

PDF, 17.2KB, 1 page

Alert to urological surgeons regarding the equipment used for patients at risk of vCJD requiring transrectal prostatic biopsy

PDF, 58.9KB, 1 page

Frequently asked questions

PDF, 237KB, 5 pages

Abbreviations

PDF, 32.5KB, 1 page

Acknowledgements

PDF, 109KB, 4 pages

This guidance produced by the ACDP TSE risk management subgroup aims to help minimise the risk of transmission of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) and variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (vCJD) in healthcare and other work settings.

