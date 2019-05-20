Notice
GU27 3JG, Amiga Homes Limited: environmental permit application advertisement- EPR/MB3993WD/A001
View the application submitted by Amiga Homes Limited for Hurtsfold Farm, Surney Hatch Lane, Fernhurst, Surrey, GU27 3JG.
The Environment Agency consults the public on certain applications for:
- waste and mining waste operations
- installations
- water discharge and groundwater activities
- medium combustion plant and specified generators
The arrangements are explained in their Public Participation Statement
These notices explain:
- what the application is about
- which Environment Agency office you can visit to see the application documents on the public register
- when you need to comment by
The Environment Agency will decide:
- whether to grant or refuse the application
- what conditions to include in the permit (if granted)
Published 20 May 2019