Gray, Paul - Director General of Health and Social Care and Chief Executive of NHS Scotland - ACOBA Advice

Advice to Paul Gray, Director General of Health and Social Care and Chief Executive of NHS Scotland on business appointments after leaving Crown service

Published 5 June 2019
Advisory Committee on Business Appointments

Advice letter: Paul Gray, Visiting Professor, University of Glasgow

PDF, 278KB, 4 pages

Paul Gray left his role as Director General of Health and Social Care and Chief Executive of NHS Scotland in February 2019.

Visiting Professor, University of Glasgow

Paul Gray sought the Committee’s advice about taking up an appointment with the University of Glasgow.

The letter containing the Committee’s consideration and the conditions imposed on the appointment was sent in April 2019; and the appointment was announced in May 2019.

