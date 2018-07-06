Policy paper

Government statement following Cabinet away day at Chequers

Statement from HM Government following today's Cabinet away day at Chequers.

Published 6 July 2018
From:
Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street

Documents

Statement from HM Government following Chequers away day

PDF, 69.5KB, 3 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publiccorrespondence@cabinet-office.gsi.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The United Kingdom will leave the European Union on 29 March 2019, and begin to chart a new course in the world. After a time-limited implementation period that will conclude at the end of 2020, the UK and the EU will enter into a new relationship – one that must work for both sides, underpinning shared prosperity and security. Today, the Cabinet met at Chequers to discuss and collectively agree the UK’s vision for this relationship.

Published 6 July 2018