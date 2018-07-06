Policy paper
Government statement following Cabinet away day at Chequers
Statement from HM Government following today's Cabinet away day at Chequers.
Documents
Details
The United Kingdom will leave the European Union on 29 March 2019, and begin to chart a new course in the world. After a time-limited implementation period that will conclude at the end of 2020, the UK and the EU will enter into a new relationship – one that must work for both sides, underpinning shared prosperity and security. Today, the Cabinet met at Chequers to discuss and collectively agree the UK’s vision for this relationship.
Published 6 July 2018