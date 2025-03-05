Policy paper

Government response to the Women and Equalities Committee report on women’s reproductive health conditions

The government's response to recommendations made by the House of Commons Women and Equalities Committee's inquiry into women’s reproductive health conditions.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
5 March 2025

Applies to England

Details

The government welcomes the Women and Equalities Committee’s report on women’s reproductive health conditions. We recognise how important this topic is and we are grateful to everyone who has contributed their time and expertise to the inquiry.  

Reproductive health conditions are very common. However, despite this, women and girls still face challenges accessing care for their reproductive health.

The report highlights:

  • important issues such as a lack of education and awareness of what a ‘normal’ period is or the symptoms of common reproductive health conditions
  • examples of delayed diagnoses, with women forced to make repeated visits to healthcare professionals, and poor experiences - for example, undergoing gynaecological procedures without sufficient pain relief
  • the importance of education and continued professional development for healthcare professionals
  • the need for more research into women’s reproductive health conditions

This document details the government’s response to the recommendations made and sets out the work that we are doing to ensure that everyone receives the care that they deserve.

Published 5 March 2025

