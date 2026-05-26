Government response to the Women and Equalities Committee report on the menstrual health of girls and young women

The government welcomes the Women and Equalities Committee’s report on the menstrual health of girls and young women.

We acknowledge the importance of this topic, and the government agrees with the committee’s overarching findings and recommendations for improving women’s health outcomes and experiences.

The report contains 26 recommendations directed to the government and to NHS England, including on:

menstrual health education

workforce training

access to care

accountability for improved women’s health service delivery

It raises concerns about failures to provide effective care in primary and community settings, and identifies systemic causes of poor outcomes, including:

stigma around menstruation

inadequate education

limited workforce training and empathy

poor pain management

long gynaecology waiting lists

This publication details the government’s response to these recommendations and sets out current and planned actions, including those from the recently published Renewed Women’s Health Strategy for England, to ensure that all girls and women receive the care they need and deserve.