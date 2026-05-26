Government response to the Women and Equalities Committee report on the menstrual health of girls and young women
The government’s response to the recommendations made by the House of Commons Women and Equalities Committee in its 12th report of session 2024 to 2026.
Applies to England
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The government welcomes the Women and Equalities Committee’s report on the menstrual health of girls and young women.
We acknowledge the importance of this topic, and the government agrees with the committee’s overarching findings and recommendations for improving women’s health outcomes and experiences.
The report contains 26 recommendations directed to the government and to NHS England, including on:
- menstrual health education
- workforce training
- access to care
- accountability for improved women’s health service delivery
It raises concerns about failures to provide effective care in primary and community settings, and identifies systemic causes of poor outcomes, including:
- stigma around menstruation
- inadequate education
- limited workforce training and empathy
- poor pain management
- long gynaecology waiting lists
This publication details the government’s response to these recommendations and sets out current and planned actions, including those from the recently published Renewed Women’s Health Strategy for England, to ensure that all girls and women receive the care they need and deserve.