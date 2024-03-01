Government response to the report on integrating primary and community care
Response to the House of Lords committee report, 'Patients at the centre: integrating primary and community care', published on 15 December 2023.
In preparing its report, the House of Lords committee explored how integrating services could address the challenges facing primary and community care.
The committee sought evidence from:
- clinicians
- community care services
- local authorities
- researchers
- voluntary organisations
This is the government’s response to the committee’s recommendations.