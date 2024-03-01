Policy paper

Government response to the report on integrating primary and community care

Response to the House of Lords committee report, 'Patients at the centre: integrating primary and community care', published on 15 December 2023.

Department of Health and Social Care
1 March 2024

Government response to the House of Lords committee report on integrating primary and community care

Details

In preparing its report, the House of Lords committee explored how integrating services could address the challenges facing primary and community care.

The committee sought evidence from:

  • clinicians
  • community care services
  • local authorities
  • researchers
  • voluntary organisations

This is the government’s response to the committee’s recommendations.

Published 1 March 2024