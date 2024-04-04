Policy paper

Government response to the Regulatory Horizons Council report on neurotechnology

Minister for Science, Research and Innovation and Minister of State for Health and Secondary Care have responded to recommendations made by the Regulatory Horizons Council on the regulation of neurotechnology.

Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, Department of Health and Social Care, Andrew Griffith MP, and The Rt Hon Andrew Stephenson CBE MP
4 April 2024

Joint letter from Minister for DSIT and Minister for DHSC on the regulation of neurotechnology

PDF, 271 KB, 10 pages

Details

The Regulatory Horizons Council (RHC) published recommendations on how the UK can support the safe and rapid development of neurotechnology.

In this joint letter the Minister for Science, Research and Innovation (DSIT) and Minister of State for Health and Secondary Care (DHSC) respond to the recommendations made within the report.

