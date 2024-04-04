Government response to the Regulatory Horizons Council report on neurotechnology
Minister for Science, Research and Innovation and Minister of State for Health and Secondary Care have responded to recommendations made by the Regulatory Horizons Council on the regulation of neurotechnology.
The Regulatory Horizons Council (RHC) published recommendations on how the UK can support the safe and rapid development of neurotechnology.
In this joint letter the Minister for Science, Research and Innovation (DSIT) and Minister of State for Health and Secondary Care (DHSC) respond to the recommendations made within the report.