Government response to the House of Lords inquiry into preterm birth: reducing risks and improving lives

Preterm birth is the single biggest cause of neonatal death and illness in the UK. In England in 2023, 8.1% of all births were preterm, which is higher than some other comparable countries. There are also inequalities in outcomes, with Black and Asian women, and women living in the most deprived areas, more likely to give birth prematurely. While preventing preterm births is complex due to various risk factors, reducing their incidence could yield substantial benefits and cost savings across healthcare, education and public sectors, and, critically, help improve the experiences of families.

We therefore welcome the report of the House of Lords Preterm Birth Committee, Preterm birth: reducing risks and improving lives, and thank all individuals and organisations that gave evidence to the inquiry. This document details the government’s response to the recommendations made and sets out the improvements we are making to ensure everybody receives the care that they deserve.