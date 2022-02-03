Policy paper

Government response to Humble Address Motion on Randox contracts

The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care has laid in Parliament a response to the Humble Address Motion of the House of Commons passed on 17 November 2021.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care and The Rt Hon Sajid Javid MP
Published
3 February 2022

Documents

Return to an Address of the Honourable the House of Commons dated 17 November 2021 for specified minutes, notes, and correspondence relating to government contracts awarded to Randox Laboratories Ltd

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-3163-1, HC 1072 2021-22 PDF, 5.03 MB, 88 pages

Order a copy

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Alongside a written ministerial statement, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care has laid in Parliament a House of Commons paper in response to the Humble Address Motion of the House of Commons passed on 17 November 2021.

Published 3 February 2022