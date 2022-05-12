Policy paper

Government response to ‘Clearing the backlog caused by the pandemic’ report from the Health and Social Care Select Committee

This paper is the government’s response to the House of Commons Health and Social Care Select Committee’s ninth report of session 2021-22.

Department of Health and Social Care
The government’s response to the House of Commons Health and Social Care Select Committee’s ninth report of session 2021-22, 'Clearing the backlog caused by the pandemic'

The government’s response to the ‘Clearing the backlog caused by the pandemic’ report sets out how the government is working with its arm’s length bodies to help the NHS clear the waiting list for elective care.

