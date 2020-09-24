Corporate report

Global AMR Innovation Fund annual review: 2017 to 2019

Annual review of the Global AMR Innovation Fund’s activity against plans.

Published 24 September 2020
Department of Health and Social Care

The Global AMR Innovation Fund annual review for 2017 to 2019 covers:

  • project management
  • finance
  • theory of change
  • external engagement
  • lessons learned
  • overall project delivery and recommendations

The Global AMR Innovation Fund (GAMRIF) is a UK aid fund that supports research and development around the world to reduce the threat of antimicrobial resistance in low and middle-income countries.

