Global AMR Innovation Fund annual review: 2017 to 2019
Annual review of the Global AMR Innovation Fund’s activity against plans.
The Global AMR Innovation Fund annual review for 2017 to 2019 covers:
- project management
- finance
- theory of change
- external engagement
- lessons learned
- overall project delivery and recommendations
The Global AMR Innovation Fund (GAMRIF) is a UK aid fund that supports research and development around the world to reduce the threat of antimicrobial resistance in low and middle-income countries.
Published 24 September 2020