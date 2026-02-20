Guidance

Get more help to apply for medicines Integrated Scientific Advice (ISA)

Extra information for the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) Integrated Scientific Advice (ISA) service.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency and National Institute for Health and Care Excellence
Published
20 February 2026

Documents

Writing good questions for Integrated Scientific Advice (ISA)

HTML

Creating an ISA briefing book

HTML

Find out about fees for the ISA service

HTML

Getting the most from your ISA meeting

HTML

Understanding your ISA report

HTML

All Integrated Scientific Advice (ISA) service application questions

HTML

MHRA and NICE Integrated Scientific Advice briefing book template

MS Word Document, 4.57 MB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This service offers a coordinated approach from the the MHRA and NICE to regulatory and health technology assessment (HTA) advice for medicine developers. See specific information on:

  • good questions for the ISA service

  • documents you need to prepare

  • fees

  • presenting at an ISA meeting

  • ISA service reports

