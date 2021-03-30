General ophthalmic service fees and voucher values from April 2021
Letter and directions setting out general ophthalmic services fees from April 2021.
The letter provides guidance for:
- all staff dealing with general ophthalmic services
- the hospital eye service
- optometrists
- ophthalmic medical practitioners
It sets out:
- NHS sight test fees from 1 April 2021
- optical voucher values from 1 April 2021
- hospital eye service charges from 1 April 2021
- continuing education and training payment for 2020, payable in 2021 and details of how to claim the payment between 1 July and 31 October.
- the grant payable to supervisors of pre-registration trainees from 1 April 2021
