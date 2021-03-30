Guidance

General ophthalmic service fees and voucher values from April 2021

Letter and directions setting out general ophthalmic services fees from April 2021.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published:
30 March 2021

Documents

Letter setting out general ophthalmic services fees from April 2021

The General Ophthalmic Services Contracts (Payments) Directions 2021

Details

The letter provides guidance for:

  • all staff dealing with general ophthalmic services
  • the hospital eye service
  • optometrists
  • ophthalmic medical practitioners

It sets out:

  • NHS sight test fees from 1 April 2021
  • optical voucher values from 1 April 2021
  • hospital eye service charges from 1 April 2021
  • continuing education and training payment for 2020, payable in 2021 and details of how to claim the payment between 1 July and 31 October.
  • the grant payable to supervisors of pre-registration trainees from 1 April 2021


