General ophthalmic service fees and voucher values from April 2020

Details of NHS general ophthalmic fees and optical voucher values for the financial year 2020 to 2021.

Published 6 April 2020
Department of Health and Social Care

Letter setting out general ophthalmic services fees from April 2020

Details

The letter provides guidance for:

  • all staff dealing with general ophthalmic services
  • the hospital eye service
  • optometrists
  • ophthalmic medical practitioners

It sets out:

  • NHS sight test fees from 1 April 2020
  • optical voucher values from 1 April 2020
  • hospital eye service charges from 1 April 2020
  • continuing education and training payment for 2019, payable in 2020
  • the grant payable to supervisors of pre-registration trainees from 1 April 2020
