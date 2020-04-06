Guidance
General ophthalmic service fees and voucher values from April 2020
Details of NHS general ophthalmic fees and optical voucher values for the financial year 2020 to 2021.
The letter provides guidance for:
- all staff dealing with general ophthalmic services
- the hospital eye service
- optometrists
- ophthalmic medical practitioners
It sets out:
- NHS sight test fees from 1 April 2020
- optical voucher values from 1 April 2020
- hospital eye service charges from 1 April 2020
- continuing education and training payment for 2019, payable in 2020
- the grant payable to supervisors of pre-registration trainees from 1 April 2020
Published 6 April 2020