Guidance

General ophthalmic service continuing education and training payment: 2020

How to claim general ophthalmic service continuing and education payment for 2019, between 1 August and 30 November 2020.

Published 4 August 2020
From:
Department of Health and Social Care

Documents

The General Ophthalmic Services Contracts (Continuing Education and Training Allowances) Payments Directions 2020

PDF, 31.6KB, 3 pages

Details

The General Ophthalmic Services Contracts (Continuing Education and Training Allowances) Payments Directions 2020 provide for the continuing education and training payment (CET) claimable between 1 August 2020 and 30 November 2020.

The process this year has changed. See full details of how to make an online claim.

Published 4 August 2020