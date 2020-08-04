General ophthalmic service continuing education and training payment: 2020
How to claim general ophthalmic service continuing and education payment for 2019, between 1 August and 30 November 2020.
Documents
Details
The General Ophthalmic Services Contracts (Continuing Education and Training Allowances) Payments Directions 2020 provide for the continuing education and training payment (CET) claimable between 1 August 2020 and 30 November 2020.
The process this year has changed. See full details of how to make an online claim.
Published 4 August 2020