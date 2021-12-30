Policy paper

G7 Health Track: digital health final reports

Reports from the G7 working groups on AI governance and interoperability setting out how the G7 are implementing their commitments on digital health.

Department of Health and Social Care
30 December 2021

Deliverable 1: principles for the evaluation of artificial intelligence or machine learning-enabled medical devices to assure safety, effectiveness and ethicality

Deliverable 2: principles to support the development and deployment of artificial intelligence or machine learning-enabled medical devices across jurisdictions

G7 patient access to health records: final report

G7 digital health reports: glossary

G7 Open Standards and Interoperability: Final Report

G7 International Patient Summary Roadmap

Details

These reports comprise the final output from the digital health track of the UK’s G7 presidency.

On 3 to 4 June 2021, health ministers from the G7 countries met in Oxford to agree commitments on health.

Following this summit, the UK convened 2 technical working groups on digital health:

  1. Artificial intelligence (AI) governance.
  2. Interoperability.

These working groups, which comprise officials from all G7 countries, have been meeting regularly since June to discuss how to take forward the digital health commitments agreed by ministers.

The working groups have produced the following reports, which set out how the G7 are implementing these commitments. The reports are intended to:

  • provide information on the work the G7 is doing on digital health
  • contribute to the international dialogue on digital health

  • provide recommendations on how countries can work together to ensure their citizens can benefit from digital health technologies

