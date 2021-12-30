G7 Health Track: digital health final reports

These reports comprise the final output from the digital health track of the UK ’s G7 presidency.

On 3 to 4 June 2021, health ministers from the G7 countries met in Oxford to agree commitments on health.

Following this summit, the UK convened 2 technical working groups on digital health:

Artificial intelligence ( AI ) governance. Interoperability.

These working groups, which comprise officials from all G7 countries, have been meeting regularly since June to discuss how to take forward the digital health commitments agreed by ministers.

The working groups have produced the following reports, which set out how the G7 are implementing these commitments. The reports are intended to: