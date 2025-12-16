Policy paper

Fuller inquiry: government interim update on phase 2 recommendations

Outlines progress made by government and relevant organisations in response to the recommendations made in phase 2 of the Fuller inquiry.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
16 December 2025

Applies to England

Interim update on government progress in responding to the Fuller inquiry phase 2 report

Phase 2 of the Fuller inquiry considered whether procedures and practices in hospital and other settings in England protect the security and dignity of the deceased.

The government has accepted:

  • 11 of the recommendations in full
  • 43 recommendations in principle

The government is still considering 21 recommendations. It will continue to work on its response to the recommendations and provide a full response to the Fuller inquiry phase 2 report by summer 2026.

