Transparency data
Fulham Football Club Riverside Stand Redevelopment 2017
Information on a marine licence application (MLA/2018/00499) for construction of a new riverside stand at Fulham football club.
Documents
Details
On 13 November 2018 Fulham Stadium Limited, submitted an application to the Marine Management Organisation (MMO) for a marine licence to undertake the construction of a new riverside stand, at Fulham football club which lies adjacent to the River Thames.
The MMO has now determined the application and all information relating to the determination can be found in the attached decision report.
All marine licence applications are available from the marine licensing public register.
Published 22 May 2019