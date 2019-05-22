Transparency data

Fulham Football Club Riverside Stand Redevelopment 2017

Information on a marine licence application (MLA/2018/00499) for construction of a new riverside stand at Fulham football club.

Published 22 May 2019
From:
Marine Management Organisation

Documents

Fulham Football Club Riverside Stand Decision Document

PDF, 319KB, 12 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email communications@marinemanagement.org.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

On 13 November 2018 Fulham Stadium Limited, submitted an application to the Marine Management Organisation (MMO) for a marine licence to undertake the construction of a new riverside stand, at Fulham football club which lies adjacent to the River Thames.

The MMO has now determined the application and all information relating to the determination can be found in the attached decision report.

All marine licence applications are available from the marine licensing public register.

Published 22 May 2019