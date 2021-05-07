Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 8 March 2021
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 8 March 2021
Documents
Freedom of Information request about inspection reports (FOI-21-166) part 1
PDF, 4.21MB, 10 pages
Freedom of Information request about inspection reports (FOI-21-166) part 2
PDF, 4.47MB, 15 pages
Freedom of Information request about Yellow Card reports for meningitis ACWY and diphtheria, tetanus and polio vaccinations (FOI-21-168) part 1
PDF, 56.6KB, 32 pages
Freedom of Information request about Yellow Card reports for meningitis ACWY and diphtheria, tetanus and polio vaccinations (FOI-21-168) part 2
PDF, 71.3KB, 37 pages
Freedom of Information request about Yellow Card reports for meningitis ACWY and diphtheria, tetanus and polio vaccinations (FOI-21-168) part 3
PDF, 117KB, 2 pages
Freedom of Information request about pregnancy vaccination adverse reactions (FOI-21-177) part 1
PDF, 117KB, 2 pages
Freedom of Information request about pregnancy vaccination adverse reactions (FOI-21-177) part 2
PDF, 39.9KB, 25 pages
Freedom of Information request about pregnancy vaccination adverse reactions (FOI-21-177) part 3
PDF, 37KB, 24 pages
