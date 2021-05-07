FOI release

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 8 March 2021

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 8 March 2021

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published:
7 May 2021

Documents

Freedom of Information request about exemptions under regulations 12(5), 26(3) and 39(2) of the Medical Devices Regulations 2002 (FOI-21-019)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about deaths in care homes (FOI-21-050)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about ATMP products (FOI-21-073)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about COVID-19 vaccine adverse reactions (FOI-21-090)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about COVID-19 vaccine approval (FOI-21-146)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about Estrodose Yellow Card reports (FOI-21-150)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine fatality data (FOI-21-151)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about COVID-19 vaccine adverse reactions by age (FOI-21-156)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about COVID-19 vaccine adverse reaction reports (FOI-21-158)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about COVID-19 vaccines in pregnancy (FOI-21-159)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine fatality data (FOI-21-161)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about COVID-19 vaccine adverse reaction reports (FOI-21-162)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about inspection reports (FOI-21-166)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about inspection reports (FOI-21-166) part 1

PDF, 4.21MB, 10 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request about inspection reports (FOI-21-166) part 2

PDF, 4.47MB, 15 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request about COVID-19 vaccine adverse reactions (FOI-21-167)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about Yellow Card reports for meningitis ACWY and diphtheria, tetanus and polio vaccinations (FOI-21-168)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about Yellow Card reports for meningitis ACWY and diphtheria, tetanus and polio vaccinations (FOI-21-168) part 1

PDF, 56.6KB, 32 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request about Yellow Card reports for meningitis ACWY and diphtheria, tetanus and polio vaccinations (FOI-21-168) part 2

PDF, 71.3KB, 37 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request about Yellow Card reports for meningitis ACWY and diphtheria, tetanus and polio vaccinations (FOI-21-168) part 3

PDF, 117KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request about adverse reaction data (FOI-21-170)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about mRNA COVID-19 vaccines (FOI-21-174)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about COVID-19 vaccine safety analysis (FOI-21-175)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about pregnancy vaccination adverse reactions (FOI-21-177)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about pregnancy vaccination adverse reactions (FOI-21-177) part 1

PDF, 117KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request about pregnancy vaccination adverse reactions (FOI-21-177) part 2

PDF, 39.9KB, 25 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request about pregnancy vaccination adverse reactions (FOI-21-177) part 3

PDF, 37KB, 24 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request about COVID-19 vaccine adverse reactions (FOI-21-183)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about CleanCert waterline cleaner (FOI-21-188)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about COVID-19 vaccine adverse reactions (FOI-21-226)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines (FOI-21-227)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about COVID-19 vaccine adverse reactions (FOI-21-230)

HTML

Details

See the MHRA FOI disclosure log.

See all FOI responses from the MHRA for 2021.

Published 7 May 2021

Related content

Brexit

Check what you need to do