Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 6 September 2021

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 6 September 2021

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
25 February 2022

Freedom of Information request on RT-PCR test cycle threshold (FOI 21/904)

Freedom of Information request on the authorisations of the COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/905)

Freedom of Information request on safety on COVID-19 vaccine (FOI 21/907)

Freedom of Information request on isolation of the COVID-19 (FOI 21/908)

Freedom of Information request on composition of COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/935)

Freedom of Information request on contributions to third sector organisations from British Pharmacopoeia (FOI 21/945)

Freedom of Information request on adverse effects of the cosmetic filler ellanse (FOI 21/952)

Freedom of Information request on progress of the sacituzumab govitecan approval (FOI 21/954)

Freedom of Information request on ulcerative colitis clinical study reports (FOI 21/990)

Freedom of Information request on interactive drug analysis profiles for COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/894)

Freedom of Information request on analysis prints for all coronavirus testing kits (FOI 21-897)

Freedom of Information request on the grant projects for the periods 2019-2021 (FOI 21/898)

FOI 21-898-1

Freedom of Information request on reports regarding the Corpuls3 defibrillator (FOI 21/911)

Freedom of Information request on autopsies and death following COVID-19 vaccination (FOI 21/929)

Freedom of Information request on the benefit and risk balance on the COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/959)

Freedom of Information request on the authorisations of the COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/972)

Freedom of Information request on the composition of the COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/1001)

Freedom of Information request on quantity of mRNA LNP in COVID-19 vaccine (FOI 21/1002)

Freedom of Information request on documents regarding ado-trastuzumab emtasin (FOI 21/1005)

Freedom of Information request on the clinical trial data of the Novavax vaccine (FOI 21/1006)

Freedom of Information request on deaths following COVID-19 vaccination (FOI 21/1009)

Freedom of Information request on interactive Drug Analysis Profiles for COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/1011)

Freedom of Information request on the access to the RMP (core and annexes) of Herceptin (FOI 21/940)

FOI 21-940-1

Freedom of Information request on follow ups for deaths reporting through the yellow card system (FOI 21/941)

Freedom of Information request on reporting regulations for Adverse Drug Reactions (ADRs) from 2007 to date (FOI 21/983)

Freedom of Information request on the authorisations of the COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/1000)

Freedom of Information request on the structure of the licensing division (FOI 21/1022)

Freedom of Information request on monitoring reports of adverse drug reactions in pregnant women following COVID-19 vaccination (FOI 21/863)

Freedom of Information request on yellow card reports for COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/916)

Freedom of Information request on VAED/VAERD included as an important potential risk in the Risk Management Plan for the COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/917)

Freedom of Information request on the yellow card scheme (FOI 21/922)

Freedom of Information request on access to the RMP (core and annexes) of Perjeta (pertuzumab) (FOI 21/923)

FOI 21-923-1

Freedom of Information request on the yellow card reports from the COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/930)

Freedom of Information request on licensed medicines that contain graphene (FOI 21/936)

Freedom of Information request on cardiomyopathy reports following the Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine (21/953)

Freedom of Information request on reactions reported in association with COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/1023)

Freedom of Information request on the number of Yellow card reports received (FOI 21/1026)

Freedom of Information request on weekly summary of Yellow Card reports for COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/932)

FOI 21-932-1

Freedom of Information request on COVID-19 vaccination and the Yellow Card reporting scheme (FOI 21/946)

Freedom of Information request on the ventilators from Manquet (FOI 21/1004)

