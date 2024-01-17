Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 5 September 2022
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 5 September 2022.
Documents
FOI 22/872 - attachment 1
PDF, 90.8 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 22/872 - attachment 2
PDF, 1.49 MB, 23 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 22/879 - attachment
PDF, 1.82 MB, 171 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 22/887 - attachment 1
PDF, 62.2 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 22/887 - attachment 2
PDF, 84.1 KB, 4 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 22/895 - attachment 1
PDF, 160 KB, 13 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 22/895 - attachment 2
PDF, 1.21 MB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 22/895 - attachment 3
PDF, 105 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 22/895 - attachment 4
PDF, 246 KB, 20 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Details
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 5 September 2022.