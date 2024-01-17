FOI release

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 5 September 2022

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 5 September 2022.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
17 January 2024

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/872)

FOI 22/872 - attachment 1

PDF, 90.8 KB, 3 pages

FOI 22/872 - attachment 2

PDF, 1.49 MB, 23 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/879)

FOI 22/879 - attachment

PDF, 1.82 MB, 171 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/880)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/883)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/887)

FOI 22/887 - attachment 1

PDF, 62.2 KB, 2 pages

FOI 22/887 - attachment 2

PDF, 84.1 KB, 4 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/895)

FOI 22/895 - attachment 1

PDF, 160 KB, 13 pages

FOI 22/895 - attachment 2

PDF, 1.21 MB, 2 pages

FOI 22/895 - attachment 3

PDF, 105 KB, 2 pages

FOI 22/895 - attachment 4

PDF, 246 KB, 20 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/908)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/915)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/921)

