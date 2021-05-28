FOI release

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 5 April 2021

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 5 April 2021

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
28 May 2021

Freedom of Information request on use of live animals in independent batch testing of COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21-218)

Freedom of Information request on the safety of COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21-222)

Freedom of Information request on authorisation of COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21-223)

Freedom of Information request on the Public Assessment Report for the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine (FOI 21-224)

Freedom of Information request on the authorisation of the COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21-225)

Freedom of Information request on adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21-229)

Freedom of Information request on adverse sexual dysfunction reactions to SSRI use (FOI 21-232)

Freedom of Information request on ICT department strategy and plans (FOI 21-234)

Freedom of Information request on adverse reactions to Priorix and the MMRVAXPRO vaccine (FOI 21-235)

Paper part 1 (FOI 21-235)

Paper part 2 (FOI 21-235)

Freedom of Information request on adverse reactions to influenza vaccines (FOI 21-242)

Paper part 1 (FOI-21-242)

Freedom of Information request on adverse reactions to COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca (FOI 21-250)

Freedom of Information request on composition of Ibugel (FOI 21-256)

Freedom of Information request on reports of fatality after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine (FOI 21-262)

Freedom of Information request on the Risk Management Plan for Glycopyrronium Bromide 2mg Tablets (FOI 21-271)

Paper part 1 (FOI-21-271)

Freedom of Information request on LENTIS Hydrosmart foldable intraocular lenses (FOI 21-279)

Freedom of Information request on reports of fatalities after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine (FOI 21-284)

See the MHRA FOI disclosure log.

See all FOI responses from the MHRA for 2021.

Published 28 May 2021

