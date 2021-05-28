Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 5 April 2021
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 5 April 2021
Documents
Paper part 1 (FOI 21-235)
PDF, 52.7KB, 31 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Paper part 2 (FOI 21-235)
PDF, 49.8KB, 30 pages
Paper part 1 (FOI-21-242)
PDF, 69.8KB, 36 pages
Paper part 1 (FOI-21-271)
PDF, 1.9MB, 74 pages
Details
Published 28 May 2021