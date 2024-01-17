FOI release

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 31 October 2022

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 31 October 2022.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
17 January 2024

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/770)

HTML

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/957)

HTML

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/995)

HTML

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/995)

PDF, 127 KB, 2 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/962)

HTML

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1004)

HTML

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1004) - attachment 1

PDF, 895 KB, 3 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1004) - attachment 1

PDF, 687 KB, 3 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1013)

HTML

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1016)

HTML

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1017)

HTML

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1017) - attachment 1

PDF, 12.1 MB, 41 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1017) - attachment 2

PDF, 10.5 MB, 40 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1020)

HTML

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1020) - attachment 1

PDF, 1.38 MB, 5 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1020) - attachment 2

PDF, 1.49 MB, 5 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1020) - attachment 3

PDF, 1.52 MB, 5 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1020) - attachment 4

PDF, 1.57 MB, 5 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1020) - attachment 5

PDF, 1.76 MB, 5 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1020) - attachment 6

PDF, 1.9 MB, 5 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1020) - attachment 7

PDF, 1.87 MB, 5 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1020) - attachment 8

PDF, 1.78 MB, 5 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1020) - attachment 9

PDF, 1.77 MB, 5 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1020) - attachment 10

PDF, 1.89 MB, 5 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1020) - attachment 11

PDF, 2.11 MB, 6 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1020) - attachment 12

PDF, 1.55 MB, 5 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1020) - attachment 13

PDF, 2.3 MB, 7 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1020) - attachment 14

PDF, 1.04 MB, 4 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1020) - attachment 15

PDF, 1.06 MB, 3 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1020) - attachment 16

PDF, 610 KB, 6 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1020) - attachment 17

PDF, 403 KB, 5 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1020) - attachment 18

PDF, 78.8 KB, 6 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1021)

HTML

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1032)

HTML

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1023)

HTML

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1032)- attachment

PDF, 8.96 MB, 225 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1036)

HTML

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1050)

HTML

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1070)

HTML

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1077)

HTML

