Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 31 October 2022
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 31 October 2022.
Documents
Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/995)
PDF, 127 KB, 2 pages
Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1004) - attachment 1
PDF, 895 KB, 3 pages
Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1004) - attachment 1
PDF, 687 KB, 3 pages
Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1017) - attachment 1
PDF, 12.1 MB, 41 pages
Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1017) - attachment 2
PDF, 10.5 MB, 40 pages
Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1020) - attachment 1
PDF, 1.38 MB, 5 pages
Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1020) - attachment 2
PDF, 1.49 MB, 5 pages
Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1020) - attachment 3
PDF, 1.52 MB, 5 pages
Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1020) - attachment 4
PDF, 1.57 MB, 5 pages
Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1020) - attachment 5
PDF, 1.76 MB, 5 pages
Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1020) - attachment 6
PDF, 1.9 MB, 5 pages
Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1020) - attachment 7
PDF, 1.87 MB, 5 pages
Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1020) - attachment 8
PDF, 1.78 MB, 5 pages
Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1020) - attachment 9
PDF, 1.77 MB, 5 pages
Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1020) - attachment 10
PDF, 1.89 MB, 5 pages
Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1020) - attachment 11
PDF, 2.11 MB, 6 pages
Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1020) - attachment 12
PDF, 1.55 MB, 5 pages
Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1020) - attachment 13
PDF, 2.3 MB, 7 pages
Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1020) - attachment 14
PDF, 1.04 MB, 4 pages
Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1020) - attachment 15
PDF, 1.06 MB, 3 pages
Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1020) - attachment 16
PDF, 610 KB, 6 pages
Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1020) - attachment 17
PDF, 403 KB, 5 pages
Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1020) - attachment 18
PDF, 78.8 KB, 6 pages
Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/1032)- attachment
PDF, 8.96 MB, 225 pages
Details
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 31 October 2022.