FOI release

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 3 May 2021

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 3 May 2021

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
28 June 2021

Documents

Freedom of Information request on number of people who have received the Astra Zeneca Vaccine and have reported a blood clot following the vaccination (FOI 21-337)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on all reactions reported via the Yellow Card scheme for the combination DTaP/IPV/Hib/HepB vaccine (FOI 21-342)

HTML

FOI 21-342 Attachment 1

PDF, 117KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FOI 21-342 Attachment 2

PDF, 46.7KB, 25 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request for adverse reactions associated with specific vaccine batches (FOI 21-343)

HTML

FOI 21-343 Attachment 1

PDF, 199KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request on adverse drug reactions associated with COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21-344)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on information regarding the population of the UK that actively uses the Yellow Card reporting service (FOI 21-345)

HTML

Freedom of Information request for the latest version of MHRA "Risk v Benefit analysis" for Covid 19 AstraZeneca / Oxford vaccine, and Covid 19 Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine (FOI 21-347)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on reports we have received concerning a specific type of blood clot in the brain (FOI 21-350)

HTML

Freedom of Information request asking for a list of list of suspected adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines received by the MHRA since December 2020 (FOI 21-351)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on suspected adverse drug reactions associated with COVID-19 vaccine (FOI 21-352)

HTML

Freedom of Information request for information on Yellow Card reports for COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21-353)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the number of fatalities reported after 28 days of receiving COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21-356)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the COVID-19 virus (FOI 21-357)

HTML

Freedom of Information request for all records off all funds received by the British Government, MHRA, Sage Public Health England for vaccine area and specifically for COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21-358)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on side effects from the pertussis vaccine (FOI 21-359)

HTML

FOI 21-359 Attachment 1

PDF, 262KB, 40 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request on adverse drug reactions associated with COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21-360)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on defective medicinal products (FOI 21-361)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on adverse drug reactions associated with COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21-362)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on adverse drug reactions associated with COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21-363)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on detailed report of the vaccine injuries and deaths of the Bexsero vaccine since it came out in 2016 (FOI 21-364)

HTML

FOI 21-364 Attachment 1

PDF, 67.5KB, 33 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FOI 21-364 Attachment 2

PDF, 117KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request on non-clinical study TOX9587(FOI 21-366)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on adverse drug reactions associated with COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21-367)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on adverse drug reactions associated with COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21-368)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on adverse drug reactions associated with COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21-369)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on adverse drug reactions associated with COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21-370)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on number of people who have received the Astra Zeneca Vaccine and have reported a blood clot following the vaccination (FOI 21-371)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on COVID-19 fatality data and COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/372 and 21/408)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on number of people who have passed away 28 and 60 days after receiving COVID-19 vaccination (FOI 21-373)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the authorisation of COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21-374)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on coronavirus vaccinations (FOI 21-375)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on applications to import Co-proxamol (FOI 21/376 and FOI 21/465)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on breakdown of the specific age and sex of those who have experienced suspected blood clots since receiving COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca (FOI 21/377)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on breakdown of the specific age and sex of those who have experienced suspected blood clots since receiving COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca as well as serious side effects (FOI 21/378 and 21/421)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on Yellow Card post-COVID-19 vaccination data grouped by recipient data (FOI 21-379)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the organisation’s Local Area Network (LAN) contract (FOI 21-381)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the number of UK COVID-19 vaccine exports (FOI 21-386)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the BMI index, body weight and height and ages of people who are reported to have died after experiencing blood clotting after COVID-19 vaccination (FOI 21-387)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on animal trials (FOI 21-396)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on deaths and hospitalisation after COVID-19 vaccination (FOI 21-397)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on clinical study reports from clinical trials on amitriptyline (FOI 21-407)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on thromboembolic events and low platelets post-COVID-19 vaccination (FOI 21-409)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on Novavax COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21-410)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on adverse reactions observed to vaccine treatment (FOI 21-412)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on adverse drug reactions in COVID-19 patients treated with dexamethasone (FOI 21-414)

HTML

FOI 21-414 Attachment 1

PDF, 18.1KB, 12 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request on the MHRA's assessment of the vaccines (FOI 21-416)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the use and temporary authorisation of repurposed medication to treat COVID-19 (FOI 21-417)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the temporary authorisation of COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21-418)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on a review (FOI 21-419)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on marketing authorisations for ranibizumab (FOI 21-423)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on a clinical overview for Melatonin AGB 1 mg tablets (FOI 21-425)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on reports of thromboembolic events with thrombocytopenia after COVID-19 vaccination (FOI 21-429)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on data on eye injury caused by ophthalmic dropper bottles (FOI 21-430)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the temporary authorisations of the Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines (FOI 21-431)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the safety signals detected and disproportionality analyses performed on the safety database for COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21-439)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (FOI 21-458)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on adverse reaction data (FOI 21-476)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the current progress of the Novavax vaccine (FOI 21-492)

HTML

Details

See the MHRA FOI disclosure log

See all FOI responses from the MHRA for 2021.

Published 28 June 2021

Related content

Brexit

Check what you need to do