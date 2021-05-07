FOI release

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 29 March 2021

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 29 March 2021

Freedom of Information Request FOI 21-205 - Attachment 1

PDF, 4.4MB, 56 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information Request FOI 21-205 - Attachment 2

PDF, 6.75MB, 26 pages

Freedom of Information Request FOI 21-205 - Attachment 3

PDF, 2.08MB, 17 pages

Freedom of Information Request FOI 21-205 - Attachment 4

PDF, 313KB, 18 pages

Freedom of Information Request FOI 21-205 - Attachment 5

PDF, 5.62MB, 47 pages

Freedom of Information Request FOI 21-205 - Attachment 6

PDF, 7.55MB, 72 pages

Freedom of Information Request FOI 21-205 - Attachment 7

PDF, 4.97MB, 62 pages

Freedom of Information Request FOI 21-205 - Attachment 8

PDF, 4.56MB, 26 pages

Freedom of Information Request FOI 21-205 - Attachment 9

PDF, 4.05MB, 49 pages

Freedom of Information Request FOI 21-205 - Attachment 10

PDF, 368KB, 28 pages

Freedom of Information Request FOI 21-205 - Attachment 11

PDF, 4.28MB, 68 pages

Freedom of Information Request FOI 21-205 - Attachment 12

PDF, 4.71MB, 66 pages

Freedom of Information Request FOI 21-205 - Attachment 13

PDF, 4.42MB, 56 pages

Freedom of Information Request FOI 21-205 - Attachment 14

PDF, 4.67MB, 64 pages

Freedom of Information Request FOI 21-205 - Attachment 15

PDF, 8.28MB, 44 pages

Freedom of Information Request FOI 21-205 - Attachment 16

PDF, 3.94MB, 52 pages

Freedom of Information Request FOI 21-205 - Attachment 17

PDF, 2.21MB, 36 pages

Freedom of Information Request FOI 21-205 - Attachment 18

PDF, 4.03MB, 59 pages

Freedom of Information Request FOI 21-205 - Attachment 19

PDF, 9.61MB, 50 pages

Freedom of Information Request FOI 21-205 - Attachment

MS Word Document, 24.4KB

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21/206)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about supplier invoices (FOI 21/208)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about how many adults have died aged 80 or over with no serious underlying health conditions in the United Kingdom since receiving their first COVID vaccination (FOI 21/209)

HTML

Freedom of Information request for an inspection report (FOI 21/214)

HTML

Freedom of Information request - Inspection Report (FOI 21/214)

PDF, 7.09MB, 21 pages

Freedom of Information request about name of an employee (FOI 21/219)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about data MHRA and its partners hold regarding PPE Medpro Limited (FOI 21/221)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about authorisation of COVID-19 tests (FOI 21/238)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about specific vaccine lots (FOI 21/251)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about ONS stats (FOI 21/310)

HTML

See the MHRA FOI disclosure log.

See all FOI responses from the MHRA for 2021.

Published 7 May 2021

