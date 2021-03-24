Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 25 January 2021
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 25 January 2021
Documents
Report 1 (FOI-20-577)
PDF, 7.9MB, 91 pages
Report 2 (FOI-20-577)
PDF, 6.76MB, 19 pages
Report 3 (FOI-20-577)
PDF, 3.85MB, 16 pages
Report 4 (FOI-20-577)
PDF, 6.03MB, 18 pages
Report 5 (FOI-20-577)
PDF, 1.78MB, 7 pages
Report 6 (FOI-20-577)
PDF, 4.35MB, 15 pages
Report 7 (FOI-20-577)
PDF, 5.42MB, 70 pages
Report 8 (FOI-20-577)
PDF, 1.62MB, 9 pages
Report 9 (FOI-20-577)
PDF, 3.82MB, 15 pages
Report 10 (FOI-20-577)
PDF, 4.33MB, 57 pages
Details
See the MHRA FOI disclosure log.
See all FOI responses from the MHRA for 2021.
