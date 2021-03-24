FOI release

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 25 January 2021

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 25 January 2021

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
24 March 2021

Documents

Freedom of Information request about Vaxine reation statistics (FOI-20-572)

Freedom of Information request about GDP and GPVP reports for Roche, Novartis , Gilead , Procter & Gamble Ltd, Astrazeneca from Jan 2014 to Mar 2019 (FOI-20-577)

Report 1 (FOI-20-577)

PDF, 7.9MB, 91 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Report 2 (FOI-20-577)

PDF, 6.76MB, 19 pages

Report 3 (FOI-20-577)

PDF, 3.85MB, 16 pages

Report 4 (FOI-20-577)

PDF, 6.03MB, 18 pages

Report 5 (FOI-20-577)

PDF, 1.78MB, 7 pages

Report 6 (FOI-20-577)

PDF, 4.35MB, 15 pages

Report 7 (FOI-20-577)

PDF, 5.42MB, 70 pages

Report 8 (FOI-20-577)

PDF, 1.62MB, 9 pages

Report 9 (FOI-20-577)

PDF, 3.82MB, 15 pages

Report 10 (FOI-20-577)

PDF, 4.33MB, 57 pages

Freedom of Information request on batch testing of COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21-006)

Freedom of Information request on all emails from and to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (FOI 21-008)

Freedom of Information request on Disclosure log request, Information Request - FW: Ref: NIC-423502-R0S5X (FOI 21-039)

Freedom of Information request re pfizer, moderna, astra zeneca vaccines adverse effects (FOI 21/059)

Freedom of Information request on COVID19 Vaccine Adverse Reaction Data (FOI 21/060)

Freedom of Information request on COVID19 Vaccine Adverse Reaction Data (FOI 21/061)

Freedom of Information request on COVID19 Vaccine Adverse Reaction (FOI 21/67)

Freedom of Information request on COVID19 Vaccine Adverse Reaction Data (FOI 21/076)

Freedom of Information request on COVID19 Vaccine Adverse Reaction Yellow Card Data (FOI 21/077)

Freedom of Information request on COVID19 Vaccine Adverse Reaction Data (FOI 21/078)

Freedom of Information request on COVID19 Vaccine Adverse Reaction Data (FOI 21/081)

Freedom of Information request on COVID19 Vaccine Adverse Reaction Data (FOI 21/086)

