Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 22 November 2021

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 22 November 2021

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
26 May 2022

Freedom of Information request on the testing efficacy rates and all adverse reactions associated to lateral flow antigen testing since it's introduction (FOI 21/1159)

Freedom of Information request on a breakdown of adverse reactions for all COVID-19 vaccines in Scotland since the first vaccine was administered (FOI 21/1197)

Freedom of Information request on whether the MHRA have “considered the matter of the immune system's response to infection with SARS-CoV-2 variants as a result of the phenomenon of antigenic imprinting (FOI 21/1183)

Freedom of Information request on data pertaining to reported reactions and deaths for childhood immunisations based on ethnicity for the last 10 years (FOI 21/1186)

Freedom of Information request on how to make a FOI request (FOI 21/1255)

Freedom of Information request on how many people have either died from adverse reactions from the COVID-19 vaccines and the adverse reactions (FOI 21/1169)

Freedom of Information request on date range for the FOI requests is from 2018 to present day (FOI 21/1231)

Freedom of Information request on date range for the FOI requests is from 2018 to present day (FOI 21/1232)

Freedom of Information request on business miles that have been travelled by MHRA employees using their own car (grey fleet) in the financial year 2018-2020 (FOI 21/1165)

Freedom of Information request on all closed GCP and PV inspections conducted between 1st of January 2018 - 30th of April 2021 (FOI 21/1162)

Freedom of Information request on the Drug Analysis Prints (DAPs) for vaccines (FOI 21/1164)

Freedom of Information request the reason MHRA has decided to publish COVID-19 vaccine reactions in iDAP format when it does not publish Vaccine Reactions in iDAP format (FOI 21/1170)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1162-1)

PDF, 107 KB, 4 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request on FOI 21-1162-2

PDF, 124 KB, 4 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1164-1)

PDF, 63 KB, 32 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1164 -2)

PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1164-3)

PDF, 75 KB, 37 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1164- 4)

PDF, 50.3 KB, 28 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1164 -5)

PDF, 96.7 KB, 43 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1164-6)

PDF, 52 KB, 29 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1164 -7)

PDF, 116 KB, 49 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1164- 8)

PDF, 79.4 KB, 39 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1164 -9)

PDF, 36.7 KB, 21 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1164 -10)

PDF, 70.4 KB, 34 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1164 -11)

PDF, 60.5 KB, 32 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1164-12)

PDF, 113 KB, 50 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1164 -13)

PDF, 77.5 KB, 38 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1197 -1)

PDF, 1.22 MB, 50 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1197-2)

PDF, 1.22 MB, 34 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1197-3)

PDF, 1.24 MB, 51 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1197-4)

PDF, 1.24 MB, 48 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1197 -5)

PDF, 106 KB, 2 pages

Details

Published 26 May 2022

