FOI release

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 22 March 2021

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 22 March 2021

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published:
7 May 2021

Documents

Freedom of Information request about methenamine hippurate legal status (FOI 21/084)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about adverse drug reactions (ADR) to Covid-19 vaccines (FOI 21/194)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about adverse drug reactions (ADR) to Covid-19 vaccines (FOI 21/196)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about how many reports of infection we had received for the Spinal Kinetics M6C cervical disk replacement (FOI 21/198)

HTML

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21/201)

HTML

Freedom of Information request - Inspection Report 1 (FOI 21/201)

PDF, 3.73MB, 13 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request - Inspection Report 2 (FOI 21/201)

PDF, 3.09MB, 12 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request about data on COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/203)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about the adverse incident report from BMI Sloane Hospital (FOI 21/205)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about isolation of the COVID-19 virus (FOI 21/207)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about salbutamol (FOI 21/215)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about lateral flow tests and COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/231)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about Hygroton 50mg tabs (FOI 21/233)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about authorisation of the Pfizer/BioNTech and the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines (FOI 21/237)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about information on Johnson & Johnson and Novavax vaccines (FOI 21/239)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about UK approval of a once monthly injection to treat patients with human immuodeficiency virus (hiv) (FOI 21/240)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about details of all of the medical devices that you removed from the register of approved medical devices in March 2021 (FOI 21/241)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about studies done for vaccine ingredient ALC-0159 (FOI 21/246)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about authorisation of the Pfizer/BioNTech and the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines (FOI 21/247)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about Babylon Health correspondence (FOI 21/248)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about a copy of the latest UK educational materials associated with Esbriet® (Pirfenidone) Risk Management Plan (FOI 21/253)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about any pending applications (FOI 21/255)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about adverse drug reactions (ADR) to Covid-19 vaccines (FOI 21/260)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about a copy of a submitted RMP-Levetiracetam concentrate for solution for infusion (FOI 21/264)

HTML

FOI 21/264 - Attachment

PDF, 241KB, 34 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request about information on any pending applications (FOI 21/278)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about types of PPE chain and any consignments that were deemed unsuitable for the health service (FOI 21/289)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about Hepatitis B infection (FOI 21/291)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about MHRA's exceptional use authorisation for NHS Test and Trace COVID-19 Self-Test device (FOI 21/297)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about information on progress of the market authorisation of the Novavax vaccination (FOI 21/299)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about “when the chinese vaccine will be accepted and available in UK” (FOI 21-305)

HTML

Freedom of Information request about what clinical trials have been submitted to MHRA for approval to proceed (FOI 21/306)

HTML

Details

See the MHRA FOI disclosure log.

See all FOI responses from the MHRA for 2021.

Published 7 May 2021

Related content

Brexit

Check what you need to do