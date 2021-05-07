Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 22 March 2021
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 22 March 2021
Documents
Freedom of Information request - Inspection Report 1 (FOI 21/201)
PDF, 3.73MB, 13 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Freedom of Information request - Inspection Report 2 (FOI 21/201)
PDF, 3.09MB, 12 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
FOI 21/264 - Attachment
PDF, 241KB, 34 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Details
See the MHRA FOI disclosure log.
See all FOI responses from the MHRA for 2021.
Published 7 May 2021