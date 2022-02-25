Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 20 September 2021

FOI release

Freedom of Information request on the weekly summary of yellow card reports and death fatalities relating to COVID-19 (FOI 21/962)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on adverse reactions following the COVID-19 vaccinations (FOI 21/963)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on organisational structure at the MHRA (FOI 21/964)

HTML

FOI 21-964-1

PDF, 407 KB, 40 pages

FOI 21-964-2

PDF, 63.3 KB, 1 page

Freedom of Information request on the weekly summary of yellow card reports and death fatalities relating to COVID-19 (FOI 21/965)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the weekly summary of yellow card reports and death fatalities relating to COVID-19 (FOI 21/966)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on yellow card reports relating to a coil (IUD) fitting (FOI 21/968)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on grant funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation from 2000 to 2021 documents (FOI 21/971)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on Investigator Brochure (“IB”) owned by the MHRA (FOI 21/970)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the number of staff at the MHRA vaccinated and not vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/978)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on mixing COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/1024)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the safety of the COVID-19 booster vaccines (FOI 21/1029)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the authorisation of COVID-19 vaccine Vaxzevria (FOI 21/1039)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the administering of the COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/886)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the review of the risk assessment for lateral flow tests (FOI 21/988)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on copies of correspondence, and documentation in relation to Core Test Kits (FOI 21/989)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the 1.62 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Japan withdrawn due to contamination (FOI 21/997)

HTML

FOI 21-997-1

PNG, 260 KB

Freedom of Information request on the SPC, PIL and PAR of Dioctyl 100mg Tablets (PL 04147/5910R) (FOI 21/1061)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the reported adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines published on the iDAPs (FOI 21/1075)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the adverse reactions reported relating to COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/1076)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the authorisation of the COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/992)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on data collected via the yellow card scheme (FOI 21/1028)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the marketing authorisations for Antepsin (FOI 21/1065)

HTML

