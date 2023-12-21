FOI release

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 20 June 2022

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 20 June 2022

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
21 December 2023

Freedom of Information request on the Marketing Authorisation application for ONGAVIA (FOI 22/710)

Freedom of Information request on the adverse reactions for shoulder injury relating to vaccine administration (FOI 22/714)

Freedom of Information request on the number of yellow card reports submitted by healthcare professionals relating to adverse reactions following a COVID-19 vaccination (FOI 22/732)

Freedom of Information request on the adverse reactions reported following the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine specifically for batch number PV46662 (FOI 22/713)

Freedom of Information request on using Descovy or generic Descovy (TAF/FTC) as PrEP in the UK (FOI 22/769)

Freedom of Information request on the adverse reactions reported relating to Botulinum Toxin from 2018 (FOI 22/774)

Freedom of Information request on the license granted for Northwest Biotherapeutics (FOI 22/730)

Freedom of Information request on the product information for the COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 22/523)

FOI-22-523-1

PDF, 282 KB, 14 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FOI-22-523-2

PDF, 354 KB, 10 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FOI-22-523-3

PDF, 166 KB, 10 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FOI-22-523-4

PDF, 138 KB, 6 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FOI-22-523-5

PDF, 140 KB, 5 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FOI-22-523-6

PDF, 277 KB, 11 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FOI-22-523-7

PDF, 136 KB, 4 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FOI-22-523-8

PDF, 291 KB, 8 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FOI-22-523-9

PDF, 386 KB, 16 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FOI-22-523-10

PDF, 581 KB, 22 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FOI-22-523-11

PDF, 475 KB, 9 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FOI-22-523-12

PDF, 142 KB, 7 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request on whether or not metals of any nature are added to the COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 22/749)

Freedom of Information request on the follow up questionnaire documents for Gilenya 0.5mg hard capsules from Novartis Europharm Limited (FOI 22/779)

FOI-22-779-1

PDF, 1.5 MB, 31 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Published 21 December 2023

