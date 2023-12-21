Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 20 June 2022
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 20 June 2022
Documents
FOI-22-523-1
PDF, 282 KB, 14 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-22-523-2
PDF, 354 KB, 10 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-22-523-3
PDF, 166 KB, 10 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-22-523-4
PDF, 138 KB, 6 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-22-523-5
PDF, 140 KB, 5 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-22-523-6
PDF, 277 KB, 11 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-22-523-7
PDF, 136 KB, 4 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-22-523-8
PDF, 291 KB, 8 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-22-523-9
PDF, 386 KB, 16 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-22-523-10
PDF, 581 KB, 22 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-22-523-11
PDF, 475 KB, 9 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-22-523-12
PDF, 142 KB, 7 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-22-779-1
PDF, 1.5 MB, 31 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Details
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 20 June 2022