Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 18 October 2021

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 18 October 2021

27 April 2022

Freedom of Information request on the comparative data between the influenza and COVID-19 vaccination programme (FOI 21/994)

Freedom of Information request on information relating to Emerade (FOI 21/1068)

Freedom of Information request on data regarding Heartware devices (FOI 21/1101)

Freedom of Information request on the contract register (FOI 21/1114)

Freedom of Information request on the authorisation of the COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/1141)

Freedom of Information request on the adverse reactions relating to COVID-19 vaccine (FOI 21/1142)

Freedom of Information request on the access to the clinical study report documents for COSENTYX (FOI 21/1143)

Freedom of Information request on the access to the clinical study report documents for COSENTYX (FOI 21/1144)

Freedom of Information request on any/ near safety breaches at the National Institute for Biological Standards and Control in the past 8 years (FOI 21/1071)

Freedom of Information request on the pricing strategy from CPRD and on SME's (FOI 21/1074)

Freedom of Information request on Luforbec 100/6 micrograms per actuation pressurised inhalation solution (FOI 21/1086)

FOI 21-1086-1

PDF, 3.54 MB, 54 pages

FOI 21-1086-2

PDF, 1.26 MB, 16 pages

FOI 21-1086-3

PDF, 2.4 MB, 179 pages

FOI 21-1086-4

PDF, 6.82 MB, 250 pages

FOI 21-1086-5

PDF, 1.78 MB, 53 pages

Freedom of Information request on Yellow Card reports of shoulder injury following the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine (FOI 21/1081)

Freedom of Information request on the current progress of the Kaftrio (FOI 21/1094)

Freedom of Information request on the supplier for MFD/Printer hardware for the MHRA (FOI 21/1103)

Freedom of Information request on the supplier for MFD/Printer hardware for the MHRA (FOI 21/1137)

Freedom of Information request on the yellow cards reported following the COVID-19 vaccinations by medical professionals (FOI 21/1095)

Freedom of Information request on the yellow card reports following rocuronium (FOI 21/1091)

FOI 21-1091-1

PDF, 171 KB, 1 page

FOI 21-1091-2

PDF, 195 KB, 1 page

Freedom of Information request on advisers to the MHRA who were awarded grants by pharmaceutical companies during 2018-2021 (FOI 21/1100)

Freedom of Information request on the COVID-19 vaccines and components of animal origin (FOI 21/1127)

Freedom of Information request on whether there were indications of Coronavirus in sewage samples from the City of York prior to February 2020 (FOI 21/1136)

Freedom of Information request on the COVID-19 vaccines and death statistics in Wigan and Greater Manchester (FOI 21/1153)

