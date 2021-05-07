Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 15 March 2021
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 15 March 2021
Freedom of Information request on COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21-180)
PDF, 95.4KB, 2 pages
Freedom of Information request on adverse reactions for Infanrix Hexa (FOI 21-181)
PDF, 75.7KB, 2 pages
Attachment 1-Freedom of Information request on adverse reactions for Infanrix Hexa (FOI 21-181)
PDF, 117KB, 2 pages
Attachment 2-Freedom of Information request on adverse reactions for Infanrix Hexa (FOI 21-181)
PDF, 46.8KB, 25 pages
Attachment -Freedom of Information request for inspection report for Helvic Laboratories Limited (FOI 21- 184)
PDF, 5.47MB, 16 pages
Attachment 1-Freedom of Information request for inspection report of JC Analytical Limited (FOI 21-185)
PDF, 4.94MB, 16 pages
Attachment-Freedom of Information request on vaccine adr reports (FOI 21-187)
PDF, 117KB, 2 pages
Attachment 1-Freedom of Information request on CTA submission package (FOI 21-192)
PDF, 828KB, 70 pages
Attachment 2-Freedom of Information request on CTA submission package (FOI 21-192)
PDF, 341KB, 31 pages
Attachment 3-Freedom of Information request on CTA submission package (FOI 21-192)
PDF, 3.21MB, 159 pages
Attachment 4-Freedom of Information request on CTA submission package (FOI 21-192)
PDF, 1.48MB, 18 pages
Attachment 5-Freedom of Information request on CTA submission package (FOI 21-192)
PDF, 235KB, 48 pages
Attachment 6-Freedom of Information request on CTA submission package (FOI 21-192)
PDF, 337KB, 48 pages
Attachement-Freedom of Information request on Seroquel (quetiapine) (FOI 21-217)
PDF, 9.85MB, 875 pages
Attachment 1-Freedom of Information request for pharmacovigilance inspection reports (FOI 21-220)
PDF, 5.1MB, 58 pages
Attachment 2-Freedom of Information request for pharmacovigilance inspection reports (FOI 21-220)
PDF, 6.74MB, 68 pages
Attachment 3-Freedom of Information request for pharmacovigilance inspection reports (FOI 21-220)
PDF, 4.6MB, 85 pages
Attachment 1-Freedom of Information request on childhood vaccines (FOI 21-249)
PDF, 63.5KB, 33 pages
Attachment 2-Freedom of Information request on childhood vaccines (FOI 21-249)
PDF, 46.9KB, 28 pages
Attachment 3-Freedom of Information request on childhood vaccines (FOI 21-249)
PDF, 105KB, 49 pages
Attachment 4-Freedom of Information request on childhood vaccines (FOI 21-249)
PDF, 72.3KB, 38 pages
Attachment 5-Freedom of Information request on childhood vaccines (FOI 21-249)
PDF, 51.8KB, 29 pages
Attachment 6-Freedom of Information request on childhood vaccines (FOI 21-249)
PDF, 70.3KB, 37 pages
Attachment 7-Freedom of Information request on childhood vaccines (FOI 21-249)
PDF, 42KB, 25 pages
Attachment 8-Freedom of Information request on childhood vaccines (FOI 21-249)
PDF, 56.6KB, 32 pages
Attachment 9-Freedom of Information request on childhood vaccines (FOI 21-249)
PDF, 117KB, 2 pages
Attachment 10-Freedom of Information request on childhood vaccines (FOI 21-249)
PDF, 110KB, 49 pages
Attachment 11-Freedom of Information request on childhood vaccines (FOI 21-249)
PDF, 56.6KB, 32 pages
