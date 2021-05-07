FOI release

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 15 March 2021

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 15 March 2021

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
7 May 2021

Freedom of Information request on COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21-180)

Freedom of Information request on COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21-180)

Freedom of Information request on adverse reactions for Infanrix Hexa (FOI 21-181)

Freedom of Information request on adverse reactions for Infanrix Hexa (FOI 21-181)

Attachment 1-Freedom of Information request on adverse reactions for Infanrix Hexa (FOI 21-181)

Attachment 2-Freedom of Information request on adverse reactions for Infanrix Hexa (FOI 21-181)

Freedom of Information request for inspection report for Helvic Laboratories Limited (FOI-184)

Attachment -Freedom of Information request for inspection report for Helvic Laboratories Limited (FOI 21- 184)

Freedom of Information request for inspection report of JC Analytical Limited (FOI 21-185)

Attachment 1-Freedom of Information request for inspection report of JC Analytical Limited (FOI 21-185)

Freedom of Information request on vaccine adr reports (FOI 21-187)

Attachment-Freedom of Information request on vaccine adr reports (FOI 21-187)

Freedom of Information request on CTA submission package (FOI 21-192)

Attachment 1-Freedom of Information request on CTA submission package (FOI 21-192)

Attachment 2-Freedom of Information request on CTA submission package (FOI 21-192)

Attachment 3-Freedom of Information request on CTA submission package (FOI 21-192)

Attachment 4-Freedom of Information request on CTA submission package (FOI 21-192)

Attachment 5-Freedom of Information request on CTA submission package (FOI 21-192)

Attachment 6-Freedom of Information request on CTA submission package (FOI 21-192)

Freedom of Information request on Seroquel (quetiapine) (FOI 21-217)

Attachement-Freedom of Information request on Seroquel (quetiapine) (FOI 21-217)

Freedom of Information request for pharmacovigilance inspection reports (FOI 21-220)

Attachment 1-Freedom of Information request for pharmacovigilance inspection reports (FOI 21-220)

Attachment 2-Freedom of Information request for pharmacovigilance inspection reports (FOI 21-220)

Attachment 3-Freedom of Information request for pharmacovigilance inspection reports (FOI 21-220)

Freedom of Information request on childhood vaccines (FOI 21-249)

Attachment 1-Freedom of Information request on childhood vaccines (FOI 21-249)

Attachment 2-Freedom of Information request on childhood vaccines (FOI 21-249)

Attachment 3-Freedom of Information request on childhood vaccines (FOI 21-249)

Attachment 4-Freedom of Information request on childhood vaccines (FOI 21-249)

Attachment 5-Freedom of Information request on childhood vaccines (FOI 21-249)

Attachment 6-Freedom of Information request on childhood vaccines (FOI 21-249)

Attachment 7-Freedom of Information request on childhood vaccines (FOI 21-249)

Attachment 8-Freedom of Information request on childhood vaccines (FOI 21-249)

Attachment 9-Freedom of Information request on childhood vaccines (FOI 21-249)

Attachment 10-Freedom of Information request on childhood vaccines (FOI 21-249)

Attachment 11-Freedom of Information request on childhood vaccines (FOI 21-249)

Freedom of Information request on assessment of vaccines (FOI 21-266)

See the MHRA FOI disclosure log.

See all FOI responses from the MHRA for 2021.

Published 7 May 2021

