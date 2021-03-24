FOI release

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 15 February 2021

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 15 February 2021

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
24 March 2021

Freedom of Information request about Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine recipient data (FOI-21-036)

Freedom of Information request about Astra Zeneca Covid Vaccine - Basis of dosing recommendations (FOI-21-041)

Freedom of Information request about the most recent inspection reports for LIQUIDESUN LTD, IVOR SHAW LIMITED and QUEST VITAMINS LIMITED and documentation pertaining to these inspections and minutes of any IAG meetings (FOI-21-063)

Freedom of Information request about enquiries concerning unregulated medicines (FOI-21-068)

Freedom of Information request about MHRA Organisational Contract Information (FOI-21-071)

Freedom of Information request about MHRA Organisational Contract Information - table (FOI-21-071)

Freedom of Information request about Information concerning Powerspiral (FOI-21-079)

Freedom of Information request about e-Cigarette Marketing Authorisations (FOI-21-087)

Freedom of Information request about number of marketing Authorisation Applications with Paliperidone Palmitate (ATC: N05AX13), Lanreotide (ATC: H01CB03) (FOI-21-089)

Freedom of Information Request for Information on PPE Gowns (FOI-21-091)

Freedom of Information request about Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Moderna Vaccine Adverse Reactions (FOI-21-116)

Freedom of Information request about COVID-19 and vaccines (FOI-21-126)

Freedom of Information about current Risk Minimisation Materials for Novartis Gilenya (Fingolimod) (FOI-21-138)

Freedom of Information request about the isolation of the SARS-Cov-2 virus (FOI-21-140)

Freedom of Information request about COVID19 Vaccine Information and Query Regarding Nursing Home Deaths (FOI-21-142)

Freedom of Information request: Physiology of mRNA's Inside Body (FOI-21-152)

Freedom of Information request about PCR Swab Test Accuracy SARS-CoV-2 Parts 1 & 2 (FOI-21-153)

Freedom of Information request: Your email to Public Health England (FOI-21-154)

Freedom of Information request about Mirena and Essure IUDs (FOI-21-163)

Freedom of Information request about Covid 19 Moderna Vaccine (FOI-21-171)

