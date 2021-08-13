FOI release

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 14 June 2021

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 14 June 2021

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
13 August 2021

Documents

Freedom of Information request on the temporary authorisations of COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21-516)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the 32 reported cases of GCA secondary to COVID-19 vaccination (FOI 21-519)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the first Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) for Flomaxtra XL (FOI 21-520)

HTML

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-520)

PDF, 28.7KB, 8 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-522)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on hearing losses related to COVID-19 vaccination (FOI 21-523)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on COVID-19 vaccines and the risk of thromboembolic events, and the use of COVID-19 vaccines in children (FOI 21-525)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on blood clots following the second AstraZeneca vaccine (FOI 21-526)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on COVID-19 vaccination ingredients and RNA (FOI 21-529)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the income raised by the MHRA from the year 2019-2020 (FOI 21-531)

HTML

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-531)

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 185KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request on the ages of people who have died within 28 days of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine (FOI 21-532)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the number of cases reported to the Yellow Card Scheme in 2019 and 2020 (FOI 21-533)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on all suspected reactions associated with childhood vaccinations (FOI 21-535)

HTML

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-535) Attachment 1

PDF, 56.6KB, 32 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-535) Attachment 2

PDF, 63.5KB, 33 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-535) Attachment 3

PDF, 46.9KB, 28 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-535) Attachment 4

PDF, 105KB, 49 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-535) Attachment 5

PDF, 72.3KB, 38 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-535) Attachment 6

PDF, 51.8KB, 29 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-535) Attachment 7

PDF, 70.3KB, 37 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-535) Attachment 8

PDF, 42KB, 25 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-535) Attachment 9

PDF, 56.6KB, 32 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-535) Attachment 10

PDF, 117KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-535) Attachment 11

PDF, 110KB, 49 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request on the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine (FOI 21-537)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on penfluridol licensing in the UK (FOI 21-539)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on adverse thromboembolic events post COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca (FOI 21-547)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the temporary authorisations of COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21-550)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the temporary authorisations of COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21-551)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the number of thromboembolic events with concurrent thrombocytopenia broken down by age and dose (FOI 21-552)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on cases of thromboembolic events with concurrent low platelets (FOI 21-554)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on documents relating to Qure.ai's COVID-19 technology (FOI 21-562)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the health impacts of wearing face coverings for a prolonged period of time (FOI 21-567)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on clinical and non-clinical overviews for Permethrin 5% w/w Cream (FOI 21-571)

HTML

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-571) Attachment 1

PDF, 6.45MB, 52 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-571) Attachment 2

PDF, 3.89MB, 51 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request on progress of the market authorisation of any Chinese vaccinations (FOI 21-576)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on risk management plans for COVID-19 vaccinations (FOI 21-577)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the temporary authorisations of COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21-599)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the temporary authorisations of COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21-617)

HTML

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-622)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the composition of all MHRA's Commission on Human Medicines and the Expert Advisory Groups (FOI 21-627)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the MHRA's income from the pharmaceutical industry (FOI 21-628)

HTML

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-632)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on COVID-19 death statistics (FOI 21-635)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on COVID-19 death statistics (FOI 21-637)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the effects of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on 12-15-year olds (FOI 21-638)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the effects of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on 12-15-year olds (FOI 21-646)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the effects of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on 12-15-year olds (FOI 21-652)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on MHRA tenders (FOI 21-657)

HTML

Details

See the MHRA FOI disclosure log.

See all FOI responses from the MHRA for 2021.

Published 13 August 2021

Related content