FOI release

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 13 December 2021

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 13 December 2021

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
31 May 2022

Freedom of Information requestfurther information on the toxins that these devices can pump out as well as any assessment of those toxins or how to treat the adverse impacts from the Philips Resperonics machine. (FOI 21/1236)

Freedom of Information request on in response to a recent FOI made ref. 21/1152 (FOI 21/1247)

Freedom of Information request on adverse reaction data for the 6 in 1 (DTaP/IPV/Hib/HepB), Meningitis B and Rotavirus vaccines.

Freedom of Information request on know how many chargeable licenses were held for each service fee period (FOI 21/1260)

Freedom of Information request on the number of fatal adverse reaction reports submitted to the MHRA for "Side effect to a medicine, vaccine, herbal or homeopathic remedy" since your records begin for the Isle of Man (Post codes IM1 - IM9)(FOI 21/1259)

Freedom of Information request on Copies of the BMS and Accord Lenalidomide PPP management plans and effectiveness review plans (FOI 21/1253)

Freedom of Information request on the total number of consultations by MHRA with the Commission on Human Medicines (CHM) and its Expert Groups in relation to Covid vaccine adverse effects (FOI 21/1252)

Freedom of Information request to provide images we hold and store in electronic format of the content of the UK Government COVID experimental vaccines.

Freedom of Information request the initial submission of CTD module 2.7.1, 2.7.2, 2.7.3, 2.7.4 from originator for Stelara. (FOI 21/1220)

Freedom of Information request on how many of these deaths does your team consider were primarily caused by a COVID vaccine (FOI 21/1239)

Freedom of Information request the number of Yellow Card reports you have received on the Besin's pump action oestrogen gel that goes by the names of Oestrogel, Estrogel or Oestrodose.(FOI 21/1286)

Freedom of Information request on the death numbers from adverse reactions, were these wrongly submitted or proven to not be caused by the vaccine administration? (FOI 21/1225)

Freedom of Information request the reported side effects of the Human Papilloma virus (HPV) vaccine since it was introduced in the UK in 2008 to the latest available date ( FOI 21/1254)

Freedom of Information request on the number of adverse drug reaction (ADR) reports received for the BCG vaccine between the years 1997 - 2003 ( FOI 21/1248)

Freedom of Information request the risks of having the COVID-19 vaccination by age group which was used to make the public statement ‘the benefits of preventing COVID-19 far outweigh the risks of having the jab (FOI 21/1229)

Freedom of Information request on cloud hosting services (FOI 21/1271)

Freedom of Information request on the summary minutes for these Expert Working Group (EWG) meetings (FOI 21/1287)

Freedom of Information request 1. All emails discussing the Innova tests exchanged between MHRA officials and DHSC ministers and Cabinet Office Ministers since December 2020 (FOI 21/820)

Freedom of Information request on updated set of adverse reaction figures for the Isle of Man, as previously provided for FOI 21/401 (FOI 21/1276)

Freedom of Information request on the Drug Analysis Print (DAP) for the Meningitis B vaccine (FOI 21/1289)

Freedom of Information request on the updated figures for adverse reactions for all brand Covid-19 vaccines to date, and updated DAP attachments for each vaccine to the current date (FOI 21/1280)

Freedom of Information request on EDQM publishes its CEPs on their database (FOI 21/1306)

Freedom of Information request on board meetings, papers, membership (FOI 21/1230)

Freedom of Information request on the side effects reported for Benzydamine Hydrochloride (Difflam) (FOI 21/1240)

Freedom of Information request on the number of reported issues has increased with flash glucose sensors in the last 3 months compared to the rate a year ago (FOI 21/1227)

Freedom of Information request on does the measles vaccine prevent infection (FOI 21/1311)

Freedom of Information request on closely monitoring reports of menstrual disorders (period problems) and unexpected vaginal bleeding following vaccination against COVID-19 in the UK. (FOI 21/1312)

Freedom of Information request on the Office for National Statistics (FOI 21/1323)

Freedom of Information request on on Yellow Card reporting associated with the COVID-19 vaccinations for Jersey in the Channel Islands.

Freedom of Information request on all information held by CSM (paper and electronic) regarding the morning sickness drug Debendox (FOI 21/1189)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1180-1)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1189 -1)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1189 - 2)

Freedom of Information request FOI 21-1189 -3)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1189 - 4)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1189 - 5)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1189 -6)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1189 - 7)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1189-8)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1189- 9)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1222- 3)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1222 -4)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1248 -1)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1248 -2)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1253-1)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1262-1)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1262- 2)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1262- 3)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1262-4)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1289-1)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1289-2)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1254 -1)

Freedom of Information request on (FOI 21-1254 -2)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1254 - 3)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1254 - 4)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1254 -5)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1280-1)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1280 -2)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1280- 3)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1280- 4)

Published 31 May 2022