Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 12 April 2021
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 12 April 2021
Documents
PDF Attachment 1 (FOI 21-244)
PDF, 60.7KB, 32 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
PDF Attachment 2 (FOI 21-244)
PDF, 117KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
PDF Attachment 3 (FOI 21-244)
PDF, 65KB, 33 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
PDF Attachment 4 (FOI 21-244)
PDF, 46.6KB, 26 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
PDF Attachment 1 (FOI 21-257)
PDF, 117KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
PDF Attachment 2 (FOI 21-257)
PDF, 148KB, 61 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
PDF Attachment 3 (FOI 21-257)
PDF, 70.4KB, 35 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 267 - attachment 1
PDF, 996KB, 5 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 267 - attachment 2
PDF, 229KB, 6 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 267 - attachment 3
PDF, 445KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 267 - attachment 4
PDF, 162KB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 267 - attachment 5
PDF, 166KB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 267 - attachment 6
PDF, 310KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-21-273 Attachment 1
PDF, 194KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Details
See the MHRA FOI disclosure log