Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 12 April 2021

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 12 April 2021

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
28 May 2021

Freedom of Information request on yellow card reports received within the past ten years for Revaxis, MenACWY and Nimenrix (FOI 21-244)

PDF Attachment 1 (FOI 21-244)

PDF, 60.7KB, 32 pages

PDF Attachment 2 (FOI 21-244)

PDF, 117KB, 2 pages

PDF Attachment 3 (FOI 21-244)

PDF, 65KB, 33 pages

PDF Attachment 4 (FOI 21-244)

PDF, 46.6KB, 26 pages

Freedom of Information request on the Allergan Implant Recall (FOI 21-254)

Freedom of Information request on adverse reactions to influenza vaccines (FOI 21-257)

PDF Attachment 1 (FOI 21-257)

PDF, 117KB, 2 pages

PDF Attachment 2 (FOI 21-257)

PDF, 148KB, 61 pages

PDF Attachment 3 (FOI 21-257)

PDF, 70.4KB, 35 pages

Freedom of Information request on Summaries of Product Characteristics (SmPCs) and Patient Information Leaflets (PILs) for any vaccine that is currently authorised (FOI 21-258)

Freedom of Information request on adverse reactions to named vaccines (FOI 21-259)

Freedom of Information request on adverse reactions observed to vaccine treatment (FOI 21-261)

Freedom of Information request on adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines from Northern Ireland (FOI 21-265)

Freedom of Information request about UK spontaneous adverse drug reaction reports concerning e-cigarettes (FOI-21-267)

FOI 267 - attachment 1

PDF, 996KB, 5 pages

FOI 267 - attachment 2

PDF, 229KB, 6 pages

FOI 267 - attachment 3

PDF, 445KB, 2 pages

FOI 267 - attachment 4

PDF, 162KB, 1 page

FOI 267 - attachment 5

PDF, 166KB, 1 page

FOI 267 - attachment 6

PDF, 310KB, 2 pages

Freedom of Information request about recruitment (FOI-21-272)

Freedom of Information request about suspected adverse reactions for Intravenous administration of Venofer to dialysis patients in the UK over the past 10 years (FOI-21-273)

FOI-21-273 Attachment 1

PDF, 194KB, 2 pages

Freedom of Information request about ADR side effects reported from the Channel Islands (FOI-21-274)

Freedom of Information request about the contract register (FOI-21-275)

Freedom of Information request about authorisation of the Pfizer/BioNTech and the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines (FOI-21-285)

Freedom of Information request on Ernst and Young costs for consulting services (FOI-21-287)

Freedom of Information request about the safety of ethylene oxide (EO) and its use to sterilise the swabs used in lateral flow tests (FOI-21-293)

Freedom of Information request about the safety of ethylene oxide (EO) and its use to sterilise the swabs used in lateral flow tests (FOI-21-296)

Freedom of Information request about the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine (FOI-21-298)

Freedom of Information request about the safety of ethylene oxide (EO) and its use to sterilise the swabs used in lateral flow tests (FOI-21-302)

Freedom of Information request about the safety of ethylene oxide (EO) and its use to sterilise the swabs used in lateral flow tests (FOI-21-304)

Freedom of Information request about the authorisation of the Pfizer/BioNTech and the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines was done through an expedited rolling review (FOI-21-309)

Freedom of Information request for information on progress of the market authorisation of the Novavax vaccination (FOI-21-317)

Freedom of Information request about the safety of ethylene oxide (EO) and its use to sterilise the swabs used in lateral flow tests (FOI-21-318)

Freedom of Information request about the safety of ethylene oxide (EO) and its use to sterilise the swabs used in lateral flow tests (FOI-21-320)

Freedom of Information request about the MAGEC System (FOI-21-324)

Freedom of Information request about the quantities of Sorbitol (E420), sodium methyl hydroxybenzoates and propylhydroxybenzoates in the product Glycopyrronium Oral Solution (FOI-21-336)

Freedom of Information request about study data for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine (FOI-21-340)

Freedom of Information request about Dechoker UK Ltd (FOI-21-346)

Freedom of Information request about the safety of ethylene oxide (EO) and its use to sterilise the swabs used in COVID-19 tests (FOI-21-348)

Freedom of Information request about the safety of ethylene oxide (EO) and its use to sterilize the swabs used in lateral flow tests. (FOI-21-354)

Freedom of Information request about adverse drug reactions (ADR) to Covid-19 vaccines (FOI-21-365)

Freedom of Information request about the safety of ethylene oxide (EO) and its use to sterilise the swabs used in lateral flow tests (FOI-21-382)

Freedom of Information request about the safety of ethylene oxide (EO) and its use to sterilise the swabs used in lateral flow tests (FOI-21-383)

See the MHRA FOI disclosure log

See all FOI responses from the MHRA for 2021

